High school students apply to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN)– About 75 high school seniors at Ishpeming High School listened to the importance of registering to vote in retrospect to National Voter Registration Day.

After the presentation, the League of Women Voters Marquette County Unit gave students 17 1/2 or older the chance to fill out the application to register.

Many students not old enough were unable to today. Jackson Herman missed the age mark by six days but says he plans on registering.

“I feel like since we’re going to be the ones running this thing I feel like we have to be educated and this world should definitely be what we want to make of it and not what we’re been put into,” said Jackson.

Kyle Ericson was in the same situation as Jackson but says today’s presentation was helpful.

“I think voting is a really important thing in our country and it’s a right that we should all take advantage of especially in the younger age groups because we’re not really represented but I think everyone needs to do their part to make a change in that,” said Kyle.

The League of Women Voters Marquette County Unit stopped at Gwinn, Negaunee, Ishpeming, Westwood and Republic-Michigamme high schools Tuesday to teach the importance of voting and helped students old enough to complete their applications.

“There are some statistics that the sooner people register at a young age they’re likely then to become lifelong voters,” said Judy Kitchen, League of Women Voter’s Marquette County Unit.

Last year the League of Women Voters Marquette County Unit had 90 students between all five schools apply.

And people don’t have to register just today, it can be done all year round. For more information, click here.