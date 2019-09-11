High school students honor 9/11 with flag display at MSHS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — As you drive by Marquette Senior High School, you’ll find little American flags displayed on the school’s front lawn. There’s one for every person who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It’s a move some students are taking to pay respects in honor of the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

“This project really began last year when a senior, Justin Kasieta wrote a grant to do this project,” said Eric Hammerstrom, MSHS teacher. “We received 3,000 flags and we placed those in the lot in front of the school.”

The project ties into a book Hammerstrom’s sophomore English classes are reading, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, a book about 9/11.

“Tenth graders were not born on September 11, 2001,” said Hammerstrom. “It’s truly history to them and I hope that they’ll understand the way the world changed because of September 11th and how many people it impacted. For everyone of those flags there’s a family who lost a dad, or a mom or a grandma or a grandpa. Or a grandma and grandpa who lost grandchildren….. But I don’t think when you talk numbers, when you say 2,996 people died, it’s just a number to kids. When you put the flags in the ground, the number becomes more concrete.”

The students put the flags up yesterday, and well respectfully take them down tomorrow.