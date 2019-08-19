High water levels throughout the U.P.

MARQUETTE — Water levels in the Great Lakes continues to be a problem this summer.

According to the International Lake Superior Board of Control, the high water levels on Lake Superior hit a record high this year.

Higher water levels across lakes Superior and Michigan have people like Pat Magdaleno, a Fishing Charter Captain saying some fishing and boating docks around the U.P. are submerged in water.

” If they continue to rise it will be a lot more flooding I believe and we might have to raise our docks, ” says Magdaleno.

Magdaleno tells me runoff from rain spilled into our lakes and rivers.

He says when water levels rise, it takes the lake longer to warm up.

Magdaleno continues, “Usually when the water gets warmer, the fishing gets better inshore here, so more salmon stick around when the water’s colder.”

Magdaleno says water levels should drop towards the end of summer, but they’ll still be higher than average.