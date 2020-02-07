High water wreaks havoc on Great Lakes, swamping communities

In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, washed up debris accumulates on the beach in Fennville, Mich. High water is wreaking havoc across the Great Lakes, which are bursting at the seams less than a decade after bottoming out. The sharp turnabout is fueled by the region’s wettest period in more than a century that scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. No relief is in sight, as forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020 and perhaps longer. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

MICHIGAN (AP) – High water levels are wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes.

The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region’s wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. And no relief is in sight. Forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020.

In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, Rita Alton stands next to her house on the edge of a cliff overlooking Lake Michigan near Manistee, Mich. When her father built the 1,000-square-foot, brick bungalow in the early 1950s, more than acre of land lay between it and the drop-off overlooking the water. But erosion has accelerated dramatically as the lake approaches its highest levels in recorded history, hurling powerful waves into the mostly clay bluff. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Homes and businesses are flooding, roads and sidewalks are crumbling and beaches are washing away. Homeowners and agencies are extending battered seawalls, constructing berms and piling stones and sandbags.

In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, work continues to rebuild the eroded beach in Fennville, Mich. High water is wreaking havoc across the Great Lakes, which are bursting at the seams less than a decade after bottoming out. The sharp turnabout is fueled by the region’s wettest period in more than a century that scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. No relief is in sight, as forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020 and perhaps longer. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Some are elevating houses or moving them farther inland. Less than a decade ago, the Great Lakes had the opposite problem: levels were at record lows. Experts say these abrupt swings may continue as global warming brings more extreme storms and droughts.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, photo, laborer Logan Farrington works under a house being lifted in Luna Pier, Mich. The project will protect the home from the potential rising lake levels of Lake Erie. High water is wreaking havoc across the Great Lakes, which are bursting at the seams less than a decade after bottoming out. The sharp turnabout is fueled by the region’s wettest period in more than a century that scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

