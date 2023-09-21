LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Hillsdale couple has been charged with their alleged role in entering the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Hillsdale Daily News reported Karla and Dustin Adams of Hillsdale have each been charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The government says this image shows Karla and Dustin Adams of Hillsdale inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Image: FBI)

A federal indictment on Wednesday summarized Karla and Dustin Adams’ alleged activities on Jan. 6, 2021, and showed the videos and photos of the Jan. 6 riot from Karla’s Facebook page that the FBI had obtained by a search warrant.

According to the indictment, FBI agents separately interviewed three witnesses who identified Karla and Dustin Adams as the people in the photo.

Law enforcement also reviewed open-source footage and closed-circuit television footage from inside the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 6 and identified who they say were Karla and Dustin Adams.