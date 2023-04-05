Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With Easter Sunday approaching this coming weekend, themed events are planned across the U.P. to celebrate the holiday. We’re collecting a list of some of the events planned here in our communities for you to take part in this weekend:

Escanaba:

Easter Bounce House Bash – New Life Community Center – Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11:45 a.m. at New Life church located at 2005 8th Ave South. The event will include an egg hunt, food, prize eggs, bounce houses, and more.

Iron Mountain:

Easter Egg Hunt – Crystal Lake Park – Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11 a.m. Central at Crystal Lake Park at 700 Detroit Avenue for kids 12 and under.

Iron River:

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt – Ski Brule – Sunday, April 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Central at Ski Brule located at 397 Brule Mountain Road. Brunch tickets will cost $17 for adults, $14 junior tickets, and $10 for kids. The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m.

Marquette:

Easter Craft Show – Westwood Mall Shopping Center – Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. located at 3020 US-41 W in Marquette featuring vendors and the Easter Bunny.

– – Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. located at 3020 US-41 W in Marquette featuring vendors and the Easter Bunny. Lowe’s SpringFest Egg-Venture – Lowe’s Home Improvement – Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Lowe’s located at 3500 U.S. 41 West. The event will feature treats for the whole family and an opportunity for an Easter-themed photo.

– Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Lowe’s located at 3500 U.S. 41 West. The event will feature treats for the whole family and an opportunity for an Easter-themed photo. Kids Easter Egg Hunt – Presque Isle Park – Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11 a.m. by the band shell at Presque Isle Park featuring over 4,000 eggs for kids to find.

– – Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11 a.m. by the band shell at Presque Isle Park featuring over 4,000 eggs for kids to find. Easter Egg Hunt-Party with Peeps – Barrel + Beam – Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Barrell + Beam located at 260 Northwoods Road. The egg hunt will disgnated areas for kids aged 0-6 and for kids aged 7+, as well as a time to decorate your own eggs.

– Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Barrell + Beam located at 260 Northwoods Road. The egg hunt will disgnated areas for kids aged 0-6 and for kids aged 7+, as well as a time to decorate your own eggs. Easter Egg Hunt – Rippling River Resort Campground – Saturday, April 8 beginning at 1 p.m. at the resort located at 4321 State Highway M553. One lucky hunter will find a golden egg during the hunt to win a special prize.

Munising:

Easter Egg Hunt – Munising Wesleyan Church – Saturday, April 8 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Munising Wesleyan Church located at N6310 Knox Street. All ages are welcome to participate.

Know of other events planned this upcoming weekend? Send us an email with details to add to the list at news@upmatters.com.