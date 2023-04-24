KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The M-26 bridge over the Silver River in Keweenaw County has been closed since Saturday night due to parts of the bridge and its retaining wall collapsing due to flooding caused by spring snowmelt runoff. The nearly 80-year-old bridge was scheduled for replacement this year with work to begin tomorrow. Detour signs are already in place for the 2.9-million-dollar project. The bridge replacement project is scheduled to take 10 weeks of demolition and construction with a completion date in Early July. M-Dot Communications Representative, Dan Weingarten explains.

“So, over the weekend on Saturday, the retaining wall on one side of the bridge collapsed unexpectedly. Said, Weingarten. “Now this is a bridge that we had been monitoring for years and in fact, has been reduced to one lane of traffic since the fall of 2021. We knew that the bridge was moving, that that retaining wall was moving, and that it was in bad shape. and the heavy spring runoff was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back and caused that to collapse. so out of an abundance of caution, we closed the road, completely on Saturday evening. Now, as I said, we’d been monitoring it, and we have a construction project to remove and replace that bridge already planned and the detour enclosure was expected to go into effect on Tuesday.

We’ve been in touch with the folks in the township of their fire EMS. They have made plans and arrangements with surrounding townships to make sure that response times are drastically affected by this, either for fire or EMS. And the people up there are aware that this has been coming and I think by and large people are, are happy that the project is going to get done, and that there’ll be a new and reliable bridge in place there. It’s going to be 10 weeks of inconvenience though. Certainly, for the motorists in that area.” Said, Weingarten.

Those affected by the bridge closure must now use US-41 to get to Copper Harbor and backtrack on M-26 to access areas north of the bridge closure.