Historic funding for the Soo Locks passed by House of Reps.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN)- U.S. House of Representatives announced on Dec. 17 that historic funding passed for the construction of a new, second lock that will convey freighters between Lake Superior and the St. Mary’s River.

Congressman John Moolnaar said this new lock will create jobs and will help ensure Great Lakes shipping can move raw materials needed for American manufacturing and Michigan-made products.

“This is a historic day. For the first time in decades, legislation funding the construction of a new Soo lock is on track to become law. This is a major priority for our state and as our state’s senior member of the House Appropriations Committee I have worked hard to get this funding through Congress,” said the congressman.

The $75.3 million in funding is included in a year-end government Appropriations bill and it will be used to begin the design and construction of a new lock. Additional funding will need to be appropriated annually and the entire project is expected to cost nearly a billion dollars by the time it is completed in the years ahead.

The Army Corps of Engineers has already listed available positions and a Soo Locks Virtual Job Fair has been set up by Michigan Works to recruit engineers and construction workers. InvestUP, an economic development organization, estimates the new lock will create 1,100 jobs.

Today’s legislation funds the federal government through the end of its 2020 fiscal year, which ends on September 30, 2020. It is expected to pass the Senate later this week and then go to the president.