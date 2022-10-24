CENTRAL, Mich. (WJMN) – A house owned by the Keweenaw County Historical Society (KCHS) in the Central Mine Historic District was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night, according to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office reportedly responded to assist the Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department with the fire at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

Responders arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The house is owned by KCHS, and had been leased by a private party.

We spoke with Larry Molloy, who is the previous president of the KCHS. The current president was unavailable. Molloy said the person leasing the house was actively working to renovate the historic structure.

Molloy said he was hearing concerns that the Central Mine Church was involved in the fire. He wanted to reassure the public that the church was not damaged, although it was within close proximity to the house that burned. Molloy said there was another building, about 20 yards away from the house, that if winds had been any stronger, might have caused the flames to claim another building.

Courtesy: Scott Wendt

Courtesy: Scott Wendt

Courtesy: Scott Wendt

Courtesy: Scott Wendt

Courtesy: Scott Wendt

The Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Eagle Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Calumet Township Volunteer Fire Department. Molloy wanted to also thank all of the fire departments and first responders who helped. He said all of the water used had to be trucked because there are no hydrants in Central.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.