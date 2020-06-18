History of Hometown Heroes honors local veterans with banners in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local veterans are honored all year round in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

History of Hometown Heroes is a project created just over a year ago by the Chippewa County Community Foundation.

Banners of familiar faces can be seen all the way down Portage and Ashmun Streets. On Thursday a final round of them will be hung up, adding up to a total of 420 banners.

“This is just really about honoring our vets and that hometown pride and beautify your downtown and a walk-able tour,” said Abby Baker, an organizer for History of Hometown Heroes. “It gives you something to look at when you’re walking down your downtown businesses that are struggling to reopen. So it’s really a win, win, win for downtown and the city business aspect of it. But more so for that community pride and just that good feeling.”

Baker said seeing the reaction from veterans and their family members is what this project is all about.

“The whole meaning behind this project is the impact it has on the family members themselves. It’s really how they want to honor their loved one. And to see their reaction when their banner goes up, a lot of people, including myself, didn’t realize how emotional and how affected you will be by it. I get videos sent to me of just crying and the emotion and the pridefulness that they have with seeing their banner coming up. So, its’s really been an amazing project to be a part of.”

History of Hometown Heroes hopes to bring this program all across the country to help honor and educate communities about their local veterans. Grand Blanc and Rudyard Township are a few of the places around Michigan who have signed on to hang up banners for their own local veterans.

An app is currently being developed which will include all the veterans biographies.

For more information, you can visit History of Hometown Heroes website or their Facebook page.