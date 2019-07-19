Hit and run suspect still unknown

NEGAUNEE — Police are still searching for the driver who was involved in a hit and run last month.

On June 27, 2019, the Negaunee Police Department investigated a hit and run accident that occurred in front of the Subway restaurant.

A vehicle backed into and damaged a motorcycle. This occurred at approximately 3:45 pm.

The driver then went westbound on US-41 towards Ishpeming. The department is asking the public for help in identifying the driver and vehicle.

It is a newer Ford Taurus or Taurus SHO, medium gray in color with black rims. It was driven by a younger female.

If you have any information please contact the Negaunee Police Department at 906-475-4154.

Watch the security footage of the hit and run here.