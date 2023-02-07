PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A rash of fake shooting reports described by investigators as a “coordinated campaign” drew police to high schools around the state on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police sent a release to schools saying agencies around the state reported similar details — the caller had a heavy accent and stated a school’s name and address. The caller said they were a teacher in the school and reported that a student had shot another student. The caller gave a room number that would ultimately be “found to not exist in the school,” MSP said.

Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold confirmed to News 8 that Portage Northern High School received one such “hoax” call. Portage DPS, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies and state police rushed there around 9:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting an active shooter and multiple shots fired.

“We had units on scene within about 90 seconds, and probably, I would imagine within 30 seconds after that and conferring with school officials, we were able to ascertain it was a fake prank call,” Portage DPS Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said.

A message from the district to parents said it was the “victim of a prank.”

A call about Muskegon High School that came in just before 10 a.m. also turned out to be “a complete hoax,” Muskegon Police Department Chief Tim Kozal said. The school resource officer already at the building determined almost immediately that it was not credible.

Police responded but they were able to leave within minutes. Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez said the school sheltered in place before the all-clear was given.

Muskegon police said the call came from out of the area and an untraceable number, likely a Google number or a 911-only phone.

Police agencies confirmed to News 8 they were investigating similar fake threats at Battle Creek Central and Benton Harbor high schools. Battle Creek Public Schools said its on-site school liaison officer quickly determined the call was fake.

East of Lansing, a report of an active shooter at Okemos High School was made just after 9 a.m. Police responded in force, searched the building, soon learned there was no threat and gave the all-clear. Okemos canceled classes for the day.

A similar call was also made to Jackson High School, with the district saying on social media that it got a hoax call from an “unknown Google number.” The school said it got an all clear from police.

Jackson Public Schools thanked police for their quick response, saying they were “on the scene within minutes of the phone call in full force with the utmost care and concern for the safety of our students and staff.”

WJRT in Flint reported that a similar call caused a large police presence at Nouvel Catholic High School in Saginaw. Police believed the threat was not legitimate but are still investigating. MSP referenced other threats in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

MSP said it had heard of “numerous reports of bomb threats and active shooter ‘swatting’ calls to schools throughout the Fifth District, around the state & nationally.” Swatting is making a fake call meant to prompt an unnecessary SWAT response.

State police also mentioned several Walmart stores were involved in false bomb threat reports in Coldwater and Oakland County on Monday.

They tweeted a warning that it’s a crime to make such bogus reports.

“Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids,” MSP tweeted. “Usually, after a large incident like this we get copy cat calls for days following the incident. While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism.”

Anyone with any information about Tuesday’s threats was asked to call 911, their local police agency, or the confidential school safety tip line OK2SAY at 855.565.2729 or by texting 652729.

“Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students’ sense of safety,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It’s critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face.”

In a video released last year, she explained that a bomb threat can land the caller in prison for up to four years and if someone is convicted of communicating a threat of terrorism, they could spend 20 years behind bars. Other similar charges carry punishments of 93 days in jail to 15 years in prison, depending on the nature of the false report.

The state AG’s Office said it was in touch with law enforcement and would help if needed.

Portage police added that the FBI was investigating the spate of threats.

— News 8’s Anna Skog contributed to this report.