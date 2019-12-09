Holiday air travel tips

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Sawyer International Airport is offering some tips for people who plan to use an airplane for traveling this holiday season.

According to a press release, keep the 3-1-1 Liquid Rule in mind when going through airport security with a carry-on bag. It means 3ounce containers or smaller, 1 quart-size clear plastic bag, 1 bag per traveler.

Wait to wrap gifts until you get to your destination because airport security may need to check them. You can also ship your gifts ahead of time. Pack light so you have room for your returning gifts.

Build in extra time for your trip in case there is heavier traffic, weather conditions, and factor in time for parking, checking in and security.



Airlines at Sawyer International Airport are asking passengers to arrive 2 hours prior to their departure flight for check-in so they won’t miss their flight.