POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for a new adventure, a recently constructed 3.5 mile trail has been added to the already existing Noquemanon Trail Network in Big Bay.

The ‘Holy Moses’ trail construction began last summer and is near completion at the Powell Township Recreation Area.

The Noquemanon Trail Network staff and volunteers partnered with Powell Township to make it happen. It was supported and funded by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Eagle Mine.

The trail can be found directly across from the large recreation area sign on County Road 550.

A lot of work has been put in to make the trail a good experience for bikers and hikers who will be using the trail.

“We’ve been hand finishing the trail following our excavator in the woods,” said Drake Dershem, an NTN trail builder. “Our main job is making the trail rideable after the excavator has gone through. So, we cut out any roots and we’ll make the rock gardens and what not, as well as do any drainage work that needs to be done to keep the trail running good and have a sustainable tread to rid and hike on for future use.”

Currently there are over 8 miles of trail to enjoy in the network in Big Bay, with more on the way.

“Well, it’s super important for a place like Big Bay with such amazing terrain and not a huge population,” said Connor Ciesluk, another trail builder for NTN. “So, we’re making recreating more available to more people. Especially with the trails we’ll build in the future, it’ll be more accessible to a lot more people. Yeah, Just be able to see this beautiful part in the woods.”

While finishing touches are being done on the Holy Moses trail, it is open for bikers and hikers to use.