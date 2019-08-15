Holy Name High School alumnus rides bicycle from Milwaukee to Escanaba to raise funds for new high school

ESCANABA — One man rode his bike from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Escanaba to raise money and awareness for the high school he graduated from.

Joe Paterick, an alumnus of Holy Name High School in Escanaba took a 226-mile journey back to his alma mater in an effort to raise funds for the new high school.

” It’s not about me biking, I’m just an instrument to promote, to reopen this school again. Because I was in the class, we were one of the last classes and after all these years to bring it back and to raise funds that’s what it’s all about, ” says Joe Paterick, Holy Name High School alumni.

Holy Name High School originally closed in 1971 and if enough funds are raised the high school will re-open.

Paterick says this school means a lot to him.

” It means everything. There are a lot of values, especially, a family type of atmosphere, good people and that stayed in us,” continues Paterick.

To support Paterick, the high school held a Back-to-School, Bike-A-Thon, and BBQ while waiting for his arrival.

Joe Carlson, Principal of Holy Name Catholic School school says, “It meant so much to him that we’re having this conversation to re-open Holy Name High School, that he would do something like this for us. It’s just incredible, 50 years later.”

Paterick’s former classmates from the class of 1969 even showed up to support him.

Paterick turns 69-years-old in two months, but he refuses to let anything slow him down.