GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From the frozen tundra to a bag of potato chips? Lay’s announced a limited-edition product that is made with potatoes grown in fields mixed with soil from Lambeau Field.

Lay’s announced that they made chips with potatoes that were grown in fields mixed with soil from NFL stadiums. These NFL-inspired chips are called ‘Lay’s Golden Grounds’.

Anyone who wants to take a piece of these limited-edition chips can do so by:

Simply following Lay’s Twitter and looking out for special Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets. From there, respond to the tweet showing love for your favorite NFL team and be sure to use #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes & official NFL hashtag of your favorite team.

The sweepstakes started on Jan. 11 and will end on Jan. 25.

“The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America.

The official rules can be viewed on Lay’s website. The company also launched a YouTube video regarding the Golden Grounds chips which features NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.