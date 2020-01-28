Homeless population counted in U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — As temperatures begin to change and snow continues to fall the need to make sure everyone in the U.P. has shelter becomes even more important.

Every year at the end of January, the Alger-Marquette Continuum of Care carries out a count of the homeless population in Alger and Marquette Counties.

The purpose of this is to calculate the number of homeless people with or without shelter.

The results from the count provide critical information about how we can help the homeless.

Kim Frost, Case Manager at Lutheran Social Services says, ” That information is used for a variety of reasons. One is for policy decisions, to raise awareness about homelessness, and also to attract resources. It’s linked to funding potential to address homelessness. ”

She says people should not be afraid to get involved in the count because it will benefit you in the end.

” I think the way forward is to utilize resources. We’re really asking if you know of someone that’s homeless if you’re homeless yourself, or aware that people are to really come out and get involved with the count, ” continues Frost.

Tomorrow, from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. contact The Janzen House at 906-226-2271 or the Warming Center at 906-225-1521 to be counted.