Homeless Task Force formation in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette City Commission joined the recently created “Homelessness Task Force” Monday evening.

Up until now, the efforts to fight against homelessness has been made up of purely volunteers.

Typically, local churches and shelters provide a place for those who are homeless to stay, but the Homelessness Task Force is looking to prevent the issue altogether.

John Mallo, Representative, Peter White Public Library: “There are tears of this. Folks that are really struggling, folks that are kind of in the middle, folks that just need a little bit of help to get back on their feet, so winter is always an issue here, but so is just having the support for people that really are pretty close to getting their own housing.”

According to John Mallo, there have been an average of 32 people staying in local shelters in the Marquette area.

He believes the issue is manageable, but it is a lot for a local church or volunteer shelter to take on. He hopes other organizations join the task force so the issue can be resolved.