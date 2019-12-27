Homelessness in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Providing care and resources for our neighbors who don’t have a place to call home. It’s part of the reason for a yearly project.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development tries to determine how many people are currently homeless. Marquette County will participate in the January 29th count to figure out how many individuals are homeless in the area.

This count will also provide the opportunity to educate the public on what that means.

Brent Clark, Director, The Janzen House said, “We do have a lot of homelessness. We certainly don’t have the biggest problem in the state or in the nation, but funds that ultimately result in the ability to rapidly rehouse people or case manage people out of homelessness and to remove the consequences of homelessness are dependent on an accurate count because there is only some much money nationally and that’s divided based on your count on any given year.”

Clark believes it is impossible to get an accurate number for homelessness in the nation, but may have better luck with being a local count.

The public is encouraged to participate in the process by calling the Janzen House or the Room at the Inn Warming Center, which will be reported anonymously.