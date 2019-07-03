Homicide suspect arrested in UPSET bust

HOUGHTON — On June 27th, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two suspects on charges related to the distribution of crystal meth and heroin in the City of Houghton.

One of those suspects, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, had provided detectives with a false name during the time of his arrest. The man has been identified as a suspect wanted for homicide in the City of Milwaukee.

Detectives from Milwaukee Police Department confirmed the suspects identity and are in the process of transporting him back to Milwaukee to face charges for First Degree Reckless Homicide.

The name of the suspect is being withheld since the investigation remains ongoing.