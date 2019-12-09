Honor a loved one with OSF St. Francis’s “Lights of Love” campaign

by: Brianna MacLean

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN)- OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary has kicked off its annual “Lights of Love” campaign.

Lights are available for $5 to remember or honor a loved one. The lights will be hung on the hospital Christmas trees along US Highway 2 & 41 throughout the holiday season. They also recently added a smaller tree for pets in recognition of our furry friends.

“The contribution of the light goes back to the auxiliary and goes back to our community through the things they purchase throughout the year for our patients,” said Jean Arvan, Director of Philanthropy at OSF St. Francis.

Most recently they agreed to purchase furniture for the Emergency Department waiting room.

At the end of the year, the names are printed and distributed via The Daily Press, displayed on posters at different locations in Escanaba, and also showcased on the OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group Facebook page.

You can purchase an envelope at the hospital, Elmer’s County Market, Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts Ludington Street location, and the Delta Animal Shelter. Lights can also be purchased online at osfstfrancis.org/lights.

