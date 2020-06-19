Honoring Pat Frenn’s legacy with final art sale



Frenn passed away in April but the family has not been able to host a memorial yet. Susan Brian, Frenn’s daughter, hopes people will stop by to purchase one last piece of artwork by her mom to remember her by. Proceeds from the sale will help contribute to caring for Frenn’s husband.

“We just want people to have a last piece of Pat’s art to remember her by,” said Brian.

Throughout her life, Frenn was committed to serving her community and used her creativity to do so. Brain said that her mother would donate her art to silent auctions for nonprofits and helped out at several community nonprofits. In the late 70s, she and her husband worked to promote and bring awareness to downtown Marquette. According to Brian, her parents were instrumental in promoting downtown Marquette during that time.

“She wanted to bring more awareness to downtown Marquette so she did a coloring book about all the historic buildings and significant buildings in downtown and I believe she did that in the early 80s,” said Brian. “She also was just really involved in the community in general. She loved helping out with UPAWs, with the Marquette history center and also with Peter White Public Library, those were her three biggies in the community that she helped out with.”



At the end of her life, Frenn continued to work with non-profit organizations and began volunteering with Northern Michigan University’s Center of Lifelong Learning. Brian recalls hearing stories from people who have purchased her moms art about how they bought it and what impact she had on them.

“She was so active in the community, she was on like every possible non-profit board,” said Brian. “At the end of her life, she was really involved in Northern’s center for lifelong learning which is geared toward seniors through Northern and she used to do a lot of different workshops and offer lots of different activities for that age group. Everyone said she was kind, she was always willing to help and I guess that’s kind of her legacy.”

Frenn was a cherished member of her family and community. Brian fondly remembers the times they spent together, but also the time that she spent with her granddaughter. One cherished piece of artwork illustrating Frenn’s own love for her family won a blueberry festival poster contest, it shows her husband and granddaughter walking together in a blueberry patch.



“She just was always so giving and loving to our family, she really helped raise our daughter when we were getting Farmer Q’s off the ground,” said Brian. “She spent a lot of time with my mom so I mean the two of them together doing painting, they would always go to the farmers market downtown together, just anything in downtown Marquette they would always do together so those are probably some great memories for me.”

Farmer Q’s will honor artist Pat Frenn Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM with a final art sale. Proceeds from the sale will contribute to her husband’s care.