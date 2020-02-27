Houghton City Council introduces ordinance to opt-in recreational marijuana businesses

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – At Wednesday’s meeting, Houghton City Council introduced a new marijuana ordinance.

If passed by the council, the ordinance would opt the city in recreational “adult-use” marijuana sales. However, it would exclude manufacturing/growing business licenses.

The council also introduced two other ordinances at the last meeting held. This included an ordinance allowing retail for recreational marijuana and a revised version of the medical ordinance.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said that if the council should pass those two ordinances, they thought it would be best to have an opt-in ordinance on hand at the same time.

“Processes at the state level and licensing, [the state is] still working on the rules of that. We certainly don’t want to be in too big of a hurry to rush to pass something that may have to change later,” said Waara.

On March 11, Houghton City Council will hold a public hearing on the three marijuana ordinances.