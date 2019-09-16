Houghton County gets upgrade to medical care facility

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – An investment in healthcare for County County means better resources for the community. Canal View was formerly known as Houghton County Medical Care. The building has been given a makeover and an upgrade in services.

WJMN talked with Kim Salmi, LNHA, RN from Canal View about what this means for the community. Salmi talked about some of the resources that make the facility so special.

Salmi said, “We offer short-term rehab, long-term care and we also have a specialty care dementia unit. We strive to make Canal View feel like home. We have a Labrador retriever, Fonzie, who lives in our memory-care unit. We also have other pets including, birds, a Guinea pig, an English lop eared rabbit and a chinchilla.”

The team has taken care to address one of the often criticized areas of medical care, the food. She said, “A big improvement, since the openings of the dining towers, is resident satisfaction with food. Usually it is one worst rated areas in a nursing home, and our most recent resident satisfaction survey shows that the quality of food here is one of the things that our residents like the best. Our CNA staff and kitchen staff work hard to make sure that our residents’ wishes are honored and that started every day with how they want their eggs prepared.”

Salmi went on to explain how the staff puts forth the extra effort to make people feel at home. She said, “Our staff is amazing! They truly make every effort for our residents to keep living even though they live in a nursing home. One of our CNAs, Tina, saw a news story on-line about a nursing home that organized a slip-n-slide for their residents, so she, in conjunction with the Activities’ staff and an Eden team organized a “Beach Party” for our residents. We had a bonfire with s’mores, a musician who played beach-themed music, water balloons and our very own slip-n-slide. The resident in the video, Lee, told staff afterwards that, “this is the reason I lived to be 97…so that I could do this.”

Salmi says another of their employees brought his band to perform. One of their residents said that it was the first rock concert she had ever attended. She is 84.

Salmi tells WJMN that while making sure there is plenty of entertainment, Canal View is focused on meeting the changing needs of people in the U.P.

Salmi said, “It speaks well of that community that we support our most vulnerable population, while also being forward thinking enough to modernize, not only our building, but also the way we care for our residents. The nursing home industry is changing. Our residents are not only getting younger, but many of them are here for a short stay, before being successfully discharged home. This remodel has really allowed us to be able meet that need in the community too.”