Houghton County Salvation Army in need of food, hygiene items

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army is asking for food and hygiene donations as it is running low on specific items due to increased demand.

The most needed items currently: tuna, cereal, canned pasta, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, toilet paper, hand sanitizer.

There is a barrel to collect donations at The Salvation Army, located at 408 Ravine St. in Hancock. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the Hancock location or mailed to P.O. Box 389, Hancock, MI 49930.

The Salvation Army Food Pantry will be available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. People will be advised to get in and out as quickly as possible.

For more information, you can contact Brenda DeLacy at (906) 482-3420.