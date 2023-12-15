HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — A man was found dead in a building after a building fire was put out early Friday morning.

According to the Houghton Police Department, firefighters began extinguishing a fire just before 2:00 a.m. near East Sharon Avenue and Dodge Street.

First responders then entered the building after the flames were knocked down to find a dead man inside. Police did not indicate a cause of death for the man, or if the death is being considered as suspicious.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall has been called in to continue the investigation.

