Houghton Skate Park officially open

HOUGHTON — The Houghton Skate Park held their ribbon-cutting ceremony this evening.

The park has been in the making for a few years. A volunteer committee raised over $200,000 for the park in addition to grants. The Tony Hawk Foundation awarded $10,000 to the skate park.

Spohn Ranch, a California-based skate park company, designed the park along with local skaters. They followed specifications laid out by city guidelines.

Alex Aho spearheaded the fundraising and contractor selection. He spoke at the ribbon-cutting tonight.

“We don’t have the millionaires per capita they have. We don’t have the national attention that they have. What we do have is we have a small tight-knit community that gets things done,” said Aho.

See Aho’s full speech here:

Courtesy Mary Jane Lowney