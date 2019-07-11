House adopts amendments to address PFAS contamination

The U.S. House of Representatives adopted amendments introduced by Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in Michigan and across the country.

The amendments passed and will be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2020, which is expected to be voted on by the House tomorrow.

“PFAS chemicals are harmful to human health and have affected communities across the country, including in my district. Families in Oscoda have had their water source contaminated and been exposed to these dangerous PFAS chemicals. I am proud the House is taking action to prioritize the health of families and better protect public health. As a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, I will continue to work to aggressively clean up PFAS chemical contamination,” said Congressman Kildee.

Kildee’s PFAS amendments included in the NDAA would: Phase out the use of PFAS in firefighting foam by 2025, boost funding for the Centers for Disease Control’s nationwide health study on PFAS, provide the U.S. Geological Survey with $5 million to conduct a nationwide sampling for PFAS in the environment, and require the Government Accountability Office review the Department of Defense’s (DOD) response to PFAS contamination in and around military bases.

Congressman Kildee spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives in support of his amendments. A video of his remarks can be found here.

For decades, toxic PFAS chemicals have been used in manufacturing, consumer products and firefighting foam and have been found to be dangerous to humans. These chemicals have been used around many military bases and industrial sites, including the former Wurtsmith Air Force base in Oscoda, where PFAS has leached into groundwater and local-area wells used for drinking water.

Congressman Kildee has worked with Republicans and Democrats at all levels of government to address PFAS contamination and is the founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force.

Kildee has introduced legislation to speed up set a national drinking water standard for PFAS, clean-up efforts and detect PFAS contamination at other sites across the country. Additionally, working with Michigan U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Congressman Kildee included language authorizing a health study on PFAS exposure in the National Defense Authorization Act, which became law in December 2017.