ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Ishpeming Township Police confirmed to Local 3 that there was a house fire on Sunday, March 5 on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township.

Glenn’s Smokehouse shared the following message about the incident in a Facebook post on Sunday:

Friends…. early this morning our very own Glenn, suffered injuries from a home fire. He is in critical care and is currently being treated for his injuries. His living partner was also in the home, she is doing better with the exception of the traumatic experience. Please help me and his family pray for him and Julie as he overcomes and heals from this. Glenn will have a long road ahead of him to heal but he is a resilient and tough man. We will be closed on Monday the 6th and reopen on the 7th. We currently still have several customers’ orders, please be assured we will get these out to you.

Moving forward I am not sure how, as a business, we will work through this, as Glenn is the heartbeat of Glenn’s Smokehouse. But we will try our best to move forward as I know this would be Glenn’s wishes and we pray he will be back with us to keep doing what he loves.

-Katherine Rogers

We spoke with Katherine Rogers by phone on Monday. Details of Glenn’s condition are not being made public at this time. Rogers says people have been reaching out with donations to support those affected by the fire.