House Passes Kildee Legislation to Protect Military Families from Lead Exposure

Bill Would Improve Testing and Inspection of Lead in Paint

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, that would protect military families from the threat of lead exposure in their homes. This legislation, previously introduced by Congressman Kildee, is now a part of the National Defense Authorization Act of Fiscal Year 2020, which passed the House 220-197.

The Kildee legislation would:

Guarantee all children of military families who are at risk of lead exposure are tested in compliance with the American Academy of Pediatrics’ best practices.

Allow third party testing for lead-based paint in homes on military bases.

Ensure military leaders are following the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regulations for inspecting lead-based paint in military homes.

“Every family in America, and especially our service members, should be able to trust that their home is free from lead. There is no safe level of lead and my hometown of Flint knows all too well the effects of lead exposure. By expanding lead testing in military housing, this legislation will protect our service members and their families. I am proud of House Democrats for acting today to help eliminate lead exposure and keep our children safe,” said Congressman Kildee.

“In this era, where partisanship is the norm, the Democratic members of the Armed Services Committee have worked diligently to preserve our Committee’s long-standing tradition of bipartisanship, and the FY20 NDAA is a reflection of that tradition. While this year’s NDAA contains bipartisan provisions, our new Democratic majority has had an undeniable impact on the contents of this bill. Thanks to the leadership of Congressman Kildee, the bill passed today reflects our Democratic values, supports our troops, and provides for a strong national defense enterprise,” said Chairman of the Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no safe level of lead exposure in people. Lead exposure can lead to damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems.

Congressman Kildee has worked across the aisle to eliminate lead in drinking water, schools and homes. Congressman Kildee previously introduced legislation to protect families living in assisted housing from lead in drinking water. He has also introduced the NO LEAD Act to protect clean drinking water by making lead testing reports more comprehensive and ensure they are easily available to the public.