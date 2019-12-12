Closings
House votes to ban drivers under 18 from using cellphones

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Drivers under age 18 would be prohibited from using cellphones except for emergencies under a bill advancing in Michigan’s Legislature.

The state now bars drivers with a learner’s or intermediate permit from using a phone while operating a motor vehicle. The legislation cleared the House on Wednesday.

The measure would also eliminate an exception that lets those with the graduated level one and two licenses use a voice-activated phone system in the car.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer supports the bill and is urging the Senate to pass it after it returns to session in January.

