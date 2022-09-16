LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old man from La Crosse was sentenced on Thursday for producing child pornography, his alleged crimes were also linked to causing minors in the Philippines to be sexually assaulted.

Harry Euler, who pleaded guilty on June 2, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on September 15. Euler’s sentencing includes 20 additional years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice states that Euler caused numerous minors in the Philippines to be sexually assaulted. Authorities say that an exact number cannot be determined ‘because much of his conduct is unknown and victims are difficult to identify in the Philippines.’

According to a release, Euler communicated directly with at least two minors and paid them to engage in sexually explicit conduct with other minors, and also paid adults to create sexually explicit images and videos of minors to send to him, including some of whom he paid for images of their own children.

Euler also allegedly sent images of the minors to other people.

The investigation against Euler was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the La Crosse Police Department.