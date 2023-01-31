ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.

Tuesday, Escanaba Area Public Schools Athletics shared the following information on Facebook to make cash or check donations to the Weaver family.

Escanaba First Bank 1921 3rd Avenue North Escanaba, MI 49839 All checks must be payable to First Bank-Escanaba Memo Line – Javurek-Weaver Family Funeral arrangments have been set through Crawford Funeral Home.

Escanaba Area Public Schools also shared information on Facebook, crediting Dani Beauchamp for coordinating a list of dozens of local fundraising events in support of the Weaver Family. While all of these events have been shared through the Escanaba Schools official page, before making any donation, confirm that you know where the money is going. No scams have been reported at this time.

