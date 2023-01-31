ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
Tuesday, Escanaba Area Public Schools Athletics shared the following information on Facebook to make cash or check donations to the Weaver family.
Escanaba First Bank
Escanaba, MI 49839
All checks must be payable to First Bank-Escanaba
Memo Line – Javurek-Weaver Family
Funeral arrangments have been set through Crawford Funeral Home.
Escanaba Area Public Schools also shared information on Facebook, crediting Dani Beauchamp for coordinating a list of dozens of local fundraising events in support of the Weaver Family. While all of these events have been shared through the Escanaba Schools official page, before making any donation, confirm that you know where the money is going. No scams have been reported at this time.
- Escanaba St Vincent De Paul Store will be giving 25% off your entire purchase to anyone wearing orange on Tuesday, January 31st.
- Halls Trucking is challenging all local truckers to donate $10 or more at Rapid River Mini Mart donations can be given to the cashiers. Rapid River Mini Mart will buy you a hot or cold deli sandwich for your donation on Tuesday, January 31st, and Wednesday, February 1st
- Escanaba Eagles Airie 1088 all proceeds from today’s breakfast will be donated to the family.
- UMIRA raised over $1,800 at the ice races yesterday in donations for the family.
- Escanab High School Bowling Team collected $560 at their meeting yesterday for the family
- USW local 21 Women of Steel raised $700 for the family
- ELKS Lodge #354 will hold 50/50 Raffles from 4-8 on Wednesday, February 1st, and Friday, February 3rd. They will also be donating a percentage of sales from those nights along with any private donations to the Weaver Family Account.
- Caswells Barbershop this Saturday, February 4th, from 12:00-8:00 pm, will be donating all proceeds from haircuts to the family. Walk-ins only, no appointments
- Drifters Restaurant, wednesday, February 1st, will be donating all sales made from 2-8
- MDSCAA Early Choldhood Program will be doing a staff fundraiser
- Hannah Anderson is making Esky Keychain to be sold with all proceeds to be donated to the family
- Lisa Bougie Glish is making Esky Care Ribbons for your vehicle with all proceeds to be donated to the family.
- Nicholas Huyck will be donating $1,000 and will continue to collect donations for one week to add to his donation for the family
- Christa Hughes is donating 50% of her Arbonne commissions this week with all proceeds going to the family.
- Jack’s Restaurant Rapid River will have a donation bucket out Tuesday, January 31st, and will be donating a portion of their sales to the family
- Escanaba Speedway will be selling stickers and collecting donations for they family. They challenge all divers to purchase a sticker to run on their vehicle for the 2023 season in support of the family.
- Combs & Collars located at 5341 18th Rd Escanaba. On Saturday, February 4th, from am10am-1pm, I will be open for walk-in nail trims with the option of additional feet/face cleanup for all dogs, with all proceeds going to the Weaver Family. Nail trims will be $10, and if you add on feet and face cleanup, the total will be $20-$30, depending on the dog. In the case of a busy line, please wait in your car, and she will come get you when it’s your pup’s turn
- Nahama Inn will be holding a 50/50 raffle this Saturday, February 4th, during their outdoor golf event
- Rapid River Mini Mart has a dontaion bucket set up for the family. For every donation, you get a sayklly’s bar.
- RP Designs Boutique is taking orders for Eskymo Strong T shirts. All proceeds will go to family
- Esky Fan Club, along with KCL Embroidery & Kreations, will have order forms at the Escanaba high school and the DSISD on January 30th for T-shirts and decals
- Delta Fence will be selling bracelets with 100% of the proceeds going to the family
- Kindness Rocks Delta County will be selling pins. Will all proceeds going to the family
- Jill Leonard – State Farm is collecting donations for the family at both her Marquette and Escanaba locations, or you can Venmo to her. Jill-Leonard-12. My phone ends in 5250
- Blessed By Pink(Rene’ Perry O’Driscoll ) will be holding an online auction starting tonight and ending Tuesday, January 31st, at 7 p.m., with all proceeds going to the family
- Sherlockandkey Escape Room is donating 25% of sales made from Tuesday, January 31st, and Monday, February 6th, to the family
- Serenity salon will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, February 11th, from 10-4 they are taking appointments now and will have a bake sale and auction
- Once and Again will be donating 10% of all jewelry sales from their event Thursday, February 2nd, from 5-9 held in the King George Room at the House of Ludington
- Just Craftin’ is selling crew nucks thru their easy shop with all proceeds going to the family
- First Lutheran Church in Gladstone will be collecting donations for the family
- Soo Co-op Credit Union will do a week-long dress down to give to the family
- Old Mission Bank will hold a week long dress down by donation for the family at both their Sault and Pickford locations
- Berg’s Gourmet Garlic farm will be donating 30% of all sales for the next two weeks to the family
- The Ritz Salon & Massage Studio will have a raffle basket at the Salon with all proceeds going to the family
- Hayden Laine Clothing CO. LLC will be selling Orange tye dye t shirts chosen from pre printed designs. Proceeds will go to the family
- Amvets will be selling can kookies they will be orange with a picture of the Weaver Family and say forever in our hearts. Sales will start on Tuesday, February 7th
- Jeremy Wichert of Wichert Insurance will be donating 20% of his commissions for the month of February
- Family Fare in St Ignance will be holding a bake sale on Saturday, February 11th, from 11-2
- Nicolet Banks in Escanaba and Manistique will be holding a bake sale at each location on Friday February 3rd and the Escanaba branch will continue to hold a bake sale every Friday for the month of February with proceeds going to the family.
- Kewadin Casino-Manistique, team members can wear an orange shirt on January 31 for a minimum of $5 donation. Proceeds going to the Weaver Family.
- Cove Bar in Naubinway is doing a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, February 5th, for a minimum of $10 donation, and proceeds going to the Weaver family.
- Escanaba Class of 99 will be donating their Superbowl fundraiser profits to the family
- Bay Collage Norse will be having an Orange Out and donating all proceeds from their 50/50 raffle and Miracle Minute at their Wednesday, February 1st, and the Womens and Mens Basket
- Niagara School is having an Orange and Black day and collecting donations for the family on Wednesday, February 1st
- Cederville-DeTour Islanders Girls basketball team will be donating the profits from the 50/50 raffle at their Thursday, February 2nd game to the family.
- Superior Central will be holding g a Orange Out at their Boys Basketball game on Tueday, January 31st they will be donating their concessions earning and collecting donations
- Forest Park Schools will have an Orange Out at their JV&Varsity Girls Basketball games on Monday January 30th they will have a collection of cans fir donations and Their sports boosters and donating a portionof the concessions and 50/50
- Marquette High School will be having an Orange Out and collecting donations on Tuesday, January 31st, and will be purchasing ribbons from EHS to wear to their game against Norway on Saturday, February 4th
- Cassell Township will be collecting donations at their basketball games on Monday, January 30th
- Munising Middle and High School will be holding a bake sale on Monday, January 30th. All funds raised will be donated to the family
- Munising Athletics Boost Club will also have donation jars set up and will be donating all proceeds from their 50/50 raffles from all home games this week to the family. Games are Wednesday, February 1st, Wrestling Meet, Thursday, February 2nd, Girls Basketball game, Friday, February 3rd, the Boys Basketball game, and the Saturday February 4th Girls Basketball game
- Rapid River High School will have a Orange Out on Tuesday January 31st encourage all to wear orange to school and to the Boys Basketball game Tuesday night all proceeds from Admin to game and concessions to be donated to the family.
- Boyne City Schools will be fundraising at their game on Tueday, January 31st
- Gladstone Cheerleaders are setting up a can collection from January 30th – February 13th to raise funds for the family
- Gladstone Girls Basketball will have an Orange Out at their game on Tuedays January 31st, and will hold a Miracle Minute to collect money for the family.
- Stephenson schools will be having an Orange Out with donations jars, a bake sale and entry fees being donated from both the Girls Basketball game on Monday, January 30th, and the Boys Basketball game on Tueday January 31st
- Pellston Boys J.V Basketball will have an Orange Out at their game on Tuesday, January 31st. All proceeds from their admission, bake sale, 50/50, Miracle Minute, Orange and Black Ribbon sale, and raffle will be donated to the family.
- Barkriver will hold an Orange Out at their wrestling meet on Monday, January 30th, and at their Boys Basketball game on Tuesday, January 31st. Proceeds from 50/50, coin toss and bake sale will go to the family.
- Rudyard Boys and Girls basketball teams will have a dress down week, January 30th- and February 3rd. All funds raised will go to the family.
- Tahquamenon Area Schools are asking everyone to fill their gym with orange during their Girls Basketball game on Tueday, January 31st. All gate fees will be donated to the family.
- North Central School will be donating all proceeds from their 50/50 raffles held during Monday, January 30th. Wrestling match up and Tuesday, January 31st, the Boys Basketball game
- Harbor Springs will be having an Orange Out and collecting donations for the family on Monday, January 30th, during their Boys Basketball game
- St Ignance Schools will be having a Black Out on Monday, January 30th, during their Boys Basketball game against Harbor Springs. A portion of the concessions and donations will be collected for the family. On Tuesday, January 31st, Their Lady Saints will be holding an Orange Out during their game and collecting donations having a 50/50 and blanket toss with proceeds going to the family
- Iron Moutain Mountaineers will be donating a portion of their gate fees and holding a Miracle Minute at their home game on Monday January 30th also their Boys Basketball team and Booster Club will be putting donations together for the family
- Big Bay De Noc school will be donating all money from their concessions and duck drop during half-time at their home game on Tueday, February 7th
- Nah, Tat Wash PSA and Hannaville Indian School will be holding an Orange Out on Tuesday, January 31st, and collecting donations for the family
- Mid Pen School will be holding an Orange Out on Thursday, February 2nd, at their Girls Basketball game. All proceeds from their 50/50 will go to the family
- Sault Ste Marie Schools are also setting up a collection for the family.
- Houghton Girls Basketball team will be collecting donations at their game on Monday, January 30th, and at their Boys Basketball game on Tueday, January 31st
- Engadine Consolidated Schools will hold an Orange Out on Tuesday, January 31st
- Wakefield Marenisco School Boosters will be donating the 50/50 proceeds from their game on Monday January 30th and their class of 23′ will be collecting donations for the family at two homecoming basketball games on Thursday, February 2nd, and another on Friday, February
- Posen Consolidated Schools are donating all 50/50 raffle processing from their Girls Basketball game on Monday, January 30th. They are also holding a Chinese raffle and will have a donation box for the family setup
- The Posen boys basketball team have another benefit night set up for the Weaver family. That will be Wednesday, February 15th, when they will be hosting the Johannesburg Lewiston Cardinals.
- E-TC Athletics Booster Club will be donating the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at the Monday, January 30th game
- Norway Knight will have a “Orange Out ” on the Tuesday, January 31st Boys Basketball game and the Norway Knights Cheerleading will be donating hald the proceeds for the 50/50 raffle on Saturday, February 4th, at their home cheer meet
- Ojibwe Charter School staff and students will be designing shirts and buttons for fundraising for the family
- Gladstone Powderpuff Volleyball will be donating the entry fee from their matches on Wednesday, February 1st
- NCA Powers/Spalding Community is collecting donations for the family
- The EHS Key Club, along with NHS, will be hosting a bake sale during both lunches on Wednesday, February 1st
- Rogers City High School and Sports Boosters will be donating proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and all water sales from the Monday, January 30th game, and the Friday February 3rd game
- Florence High School will have an Orange theme and a donation jar at their Boys Basketball game on Monday, January 30th
- Manistique schools will hold an Orange Out and will be donating proceeds from their concessions and 50/50 raffle as well as collecting donations at their game on Friday, February 3rd
- Manistique High School Hockey will be asking for donations in lieu of admissions fee and will be donating their concessions earning with a collection match up to $500 from Aldridge Electric on Friday, February 3rd
- Ironwood Schools will be having an Orange Out and donating a portion of their 50/50 raffle from their Boys Basketball game on Monday, January 30th
- Hillman Community Schools will be donating all proceeds from their concessions and 50/50 raffle as well as holding a Dig Deep donation collection on Tuesday, January 31st, at their Boys Basketball game .
- Calumet Area Schools are donating all ticket sales from their game last Friday, January 27th . They are also going to be collecting donations at their Tuesday January 31st, and Friday, February 3rd games.
- West Iron County Schools 7th grade Girls Volleyball will be donating all ticket sales from their match on Tuesday, January 31st. And on Friday February 3rd, the schools are holding Orange Friday and collecting donations for the family. The West Iron County boosters are also making a donation to the family
- Cheboygan Area Schools on Wednesday, February 1st, will have an all staff dress down day for donations. Also, on Wednesday, the Boys Basketball game will have an Orange Out and be donating all their 50/50 raffle proceeds
- On Thursday February 2nd the Middle School Girls Basketball team will have a donation container for the family at their game and the Girls JV/V Basketball team will hold an Black Out at their game and will be collecting donations and donating the proceeds from their 50/50 raffle
- On Friday, February 10th, and Saturday, February 11th, the hockey team will be collecting donations at their showcase.
- Onaway Schools Boys Basketball team will be selling shirts with proceeds going to the family
- Ontonagon Area Gladiator Booster Club will be donating all proceeds from the 50/50 raffle held during their triple header on Thursday, February 2nd
- Alpena Area Schools are asking everyone to wear orange and a black and will be fundraising for the family at their Boys Basketball game on Thursday, February 2nd.
- L’Anse High School will have a donation basket at all 3 home basketball games this week and will have an Orange Out at their Thursday, February 3rd game. They will also be donating a percentage of our ticket sales to the family as well.
- Gwinn Schools will be selling Team Eskymos/ Weaver Strong shirts made by students at our Modeltowner Mark Printing school store at //bit.ly/eskystrong Holding 50/50 Raffles and have a donation bucket set up at their Wednesday February 1st Girls Basketball game, their Friday February 3rd Boys Basketball game and Monday February 6th Girls Basketball game with all proceeds going to the family. They are requesting that everyone attending, wear orange and black
- Petoskey Northmen High School will be raising funds on Friday, February 3rd, at PHS Hockey Fights Cancer Night. In addition to proceeds going to the McClaren N. MI Karmanos Center, donations will also be made to the Petoskey Schools Family fund and to the Weaver kids from Escanaba.
- Grayling High School will be having an Orange Out and collecting donations on Tuesday, January 31st, at their Boys Basketball game
- Menominee JR/Sr High School are selling ribbon decals and will be holding an Orange an Black Out, collecting donations and donating the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at their Boys Basketball games on Friday February 3rd and Wednesday February 8th
- Mackinac Island Public School will be having an Orange and Black Out. Collecting donations and/or gift cards on Tuesday, January 31st
- Negaunee Public Schools will have an Orange Out and will be collecting donations throughout the day on Friday, February 3rd.