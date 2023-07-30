LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Funding of up to $50,000 is available in the form of the Rural Readiness Grant Program (RRPG) through the Office of Rural Development’s (ORD). A request for proposals is now open.

This marks the second round of request for proposals in the initiatives. The reimbursement grant program is designed to inspire community-specific solutions for issues like broadband access and affordable housing in rural areas.

“We know these dollars will give our rural communities the tools they need for new investment and initiatives that address their biggest challenges,” said Sarah Lucas, MDARD’s ORD Director. “We’re thrilled to be able to work as partners with local and regional leaders in planning for prosperity in rural Michigan.”

Details on eligibility can be found on www.michigan.gov/ord.

A letter of Intent which outlines the proposed project, how it meets the parameters of the Rural Readiness Grant Program goals and includes the total estimated project cost should be submitted to Matt Wiitala at wiitalam@michigan.gov no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

For more information about MDARD’s Office of Rural Development, visit their website at www.michigan.gov/ORD.