How to enjoy a Michigan summer during a pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Summer is officially here in Michigan, and that means more traveling for most people.

“We are two peninsulas, but we are one Pure Michigan.” This is the message that Dave Lorenz, the vice president of Travel Michigan, wants residents of the Great Lakes state to hear.

As people begin to enjoy the few months of summer we have, Lorenz has been going around the state to make sure the traveling industry and businesses are keeping people safe during the pandemic.

“The traveling industry is doing a phenomenal job. All the places I’ve visited here in the Upper Peninsula, I’ve been to St. Ignace, Fayette, Escanaba, we went to the Island Resort and Casino, here in Marquette. Everybody seems to be really understanding what they need to do to keep others safe.”

If you want to travel this summer but don’t want to venture too far away from home, there are still ways to explore the state.

“When was the last time you’ve been to places in the U.P.? When was the last time you were a tourist in your own town? There’s a reason so many people want to be here because this is a beautiful place. So maybe forget about the lawn mowing, maybe get out of the house, find a local hotel, go to places you would go to if you were a tourist. It’s a really great way to do it. And that way you can stay closer to home.”

Lorenz also stated that when you travel and visit tourism areas in your town, county, or state, it helps boost the Michigan economy. This is due to the fact that out-of-state tourism might be significantly lower this summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan Welcome Centers at this point are not fully available to tourists and residents around the state, however, restrooms and rest stops are open.

To find out what facilities are open and where, you can visit the Michigan Department of Transportation website .

Information is also available on https://www.michigan.org/.