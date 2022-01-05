MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – As snow totals climb this winter, local trail networks across the UP are emphasizing proper etiquette for those who venture out on trails to hike, bike, snowshoe, and ski. Volunteers often put hours into maintaining the trails, which is crucial in allowing the activities to go on successfully.

When trails are groomed for cross-country skiing or snow biking, it’s important to be wary of the impact your usage leaves behind. When biking or walking, Munising Bay Trail Network says if you’re sinking more than one inch into the snow to lower the pressure in your tires or to walk using snowshoes.

When on a cross-country ski trail, Hiawatha National Forest recommends abiding by these rules, including repairing the track after falling, allowing faster skiers to pass, and avoiding walking on the groomed trails. As a general rule, it’s best to respect those who come to the trails after you by leaving it in equal condition to how you found it and to pick up after yourself and your pets.

Noquemanon Trail Network released a video Wednesday showing what goes into grooming their trails. While not all networks are as vast, many rely on similar forms of support to exist. A combination of donations, sponsorships, events, volunteers, and memberships are key in allowing trails to be maintained. This winter, for local trail networks it’s important to keep in mind how your usage can affect the trails you use, and how your support can allow them to carry on into the future.