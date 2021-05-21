How to recycle your old electronics with Keweenaw Bay Indian Community

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Natural Resources Department is hosting a free electronic waste collection on Saturday May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon.

The collection event is open to Marquette and Alger County Residents at the Ojibwa Casino II parking lot off of M-28 in Harvey.

Accepted Items:

Desktop Computers

Laptop Computers

Tablets

Computer Monitors

Television-All types

Desktop Printers

Desktop Fax Machines

Computer Keyboards/Mice

DVD Players

VCRs

Desktop Scanners

Cell Phones/Microwaves

The following COVID-19 safety guidelines are being enforced. Masks must be worn. Electronics should be in the trunk or bed of a pickup. If electronics are transported in the back seat, the driver will be expected to unload and leave it on the ground if possible.

We are speaking with members of the KBIC and EGLE this afternoon to share more of what this event means to the community.