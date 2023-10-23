MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A survey is now available to submit your ideas for the next mascot of the Marquette Senior High School. The survey is open until Nov. 17.

The school board has set a few guidelines for the new nickname, including:

it should pay tribute to a unique aspect of the community

it should not reference any protected class (i.e. any race, religion, gender, etc.)

it should be able to apply to both men’s and women’s teams

A link to the survey has been posted on the MAPS Facebook page, but submissions will also be accepted by email at schoolboard@mapsnet.org, and by letter addressed to the school board and sent to 1201 West Fair Avenue.

Earlier this month, the board discussed a multi-step process where the board will take popular submissions and issue them in a list on another survey. The board will then use the results to guide their selection of the next mascot.