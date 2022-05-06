MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the largest national food drive, and on May 14th Marquette County is joining in the effort to support neighbors in need.

The Stamp Out Hunger effort has collected 1.82 billion pounds of food in the 30 years since it began.

How does it work?

Leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal next to your mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on May 14. Food items need to be in non-breakable containers, like boxes and cans.

Letter carriers will then collect donations around Marquette County and deliver them to Marquette

County food pantries including Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Room at the Inn, Janzen House, and the

Women’s Center.

“Food security continues to be a vital concern in Marquette Count,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director

for United Way of Marquette County. “The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.”



For more information about the food drive visit www.uwmqt.org or https://www.nalc.org/communityservice/food-drive