Live Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watch live coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it moves up Southeast Coast

Human remains found, man arrested

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: 9&10 News and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A man has been arrested in connection to an investigation that resulted in the discovery of human remains.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Sean McInnis was arrested on a variety of charges including torture, assault of a pregnant woman causing a stillbirth, criminal sexual conduct, child abuse, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home on Erin Place in the Township of Kincheloe. Human remains were found.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story