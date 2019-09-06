Human remains found, man arrested

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A man has been arrested in connection to an investigation that resulted in the discovery of human remains.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Sean McInnis was arrested on a variety of charges including torture, assault of a pregnant woman causing a stillbirth, criminal sexual conduct, child abuse, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home on Erin Place in the Township of Kincheloe. Human remains were found.