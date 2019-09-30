Humboldt Mill welcomes first load of Eagle East ore

REPUBLIC, MICH. (WJMN) — For the past three years, the Humboldt Mill has been waiting for the arrival of Eagle East ore, and around noon today, the wait was finally over.

The Humboldt Mill welcomed the first load of Eagle East ore from the mine to the mill.

” It’s the first time anybody has seen this rock that’s what’s exciting about mining. But It’s a significant milestone for all of us,” says Kristen Mariuvva, Managing Director at Humboldt Mill.

This huge milestone has extended the mill’s mine life.

” It’s a lot of hard work and commitment and world-class execution and it extends our mine life out to 2025, ” says Josh Lam, Mine Technical Services Superintendent.

Josh tells me the preparation that went into this day was years in the making.

” The discovering of Eagle East was in 2016 and shortly after that we started our development mining, which is 6 miles of underground drifts to access Eagle East, ” continues Lam.

Kristen says this landmark occasion means everything to the community.

” It keeps well over 300 people, local people working, 400 people overall at Eagle for a longer period of time,” continues Mariuvva.

Kristen tells me after 2025 they will continue to find more ore.

” I think with every mine there is always expiration that continues, there’s always work continuing to find more ore and keep people working. It’s exciting that we went from a shorter mine life to now 11 years and we hope that we continue to operate in the area,” says Mariuvva.