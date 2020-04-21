Hundreds of cars line up for Feeding America distribution in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (RRN) – Hundreds of cars lined up, one by one, Tuesday afternoon for the Feeding America West Michigan food distribution according to the Radio Results Network.

It was organized by the Wellspring Community Church and the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Escanaba.

People of all ages drove up to the large semi truck in a single file line that stretched all around the perimeter of the Delta Plaza Mall for two hours to receive the boxes of food.

There were some 60 volunteers on hand directing people to the front of the old ShopKo store entrance on a sunny but cold, windy afternoon.

Feeding West America came up from the Grand Rapids suburb of Comstock Park to deliver the food boxes which includes fruit vegetables juice and other staples.

It’s estimated that around 1,000 people got food during the distribution.

