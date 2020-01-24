Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items seized from unlicensed marijuana dispensary

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Detectives from the Eighth District Marihuana and Tobacco Investigation Section executed 3 search warrants simultaneously from an ongoing investigation involving an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Menominee.

Edible marijuana products, THC vape cartridges, significant marijuana wax products, large amounts of pre-rolled marijuana joints, and a sizeable amount of processed marijuana were seized with a current value of $271,000.00.

Also seized were personal property valued at over $300,000.00, and $54,000.00 in cash.

Detectives were assisted by UPSET, MSP Gladstone, Menominee PD, 8th District HST, 7th District MTIS, and members of the 8th District Emergency Support Team.

