Hundreds protest stay-at-home order outside Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A couple hundred people angry over Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order were protesting in the rain outside the state Capitol on Thursday.

The demonstration was smaller than previous larger rallies, at least early on. It was led by Michigan United for Liberty, a conservative activist group that has sued Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and organized or participated in several protests since early April.

Though state police described the last demonstration as peaceful overall, lawmakers from both parties criticized some protesters for intimidating and threatening tactics. Some openly carried assault rifles into the Capitol, including the state Senate gallery, sparking calls by Democrats to ban guns from the building.

The Republican-led Legislature was not in session Thursday — the Senate had planned to be but changed course — and the Capitol was closed to the public.

“We just encourage and ask everybody to be as peaceful as they can,” said Erica Pettinaro, a co-founder of Michigan United for Liberty. She said some demonstrators were a “little overly passionate” and came off a “little strong” two weeks ago but were legally exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The state police director and Michigan’s attorney general said laws would be enforced at the rally, including if protesters “brandish” their guns or ignore police directives. Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, people don’t have to wear masks outside. But they are required to stay 6 feet (nearly 2 meters) from those who don’t live in their household. Many flouted the distancing requirement at the previous rallies and didn’t wear face coverings inside while yelling at security guards.

“I don’t particularly want to see people congregating, period. We know that contributes to spread,” Whitmer said Wednesday. “But if people are going to come down and demonstrate, do it in a responsible way. That’s what we ask.”