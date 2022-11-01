FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County.

According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28.

The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belong to an adult female.

Ongoing investigative efforts are being performed in order to identify the remains and further the investigation.

Authorities say that at this time there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the area.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office, and numerous other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.

No other information was provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.