Hunter gets 5 years in prison for accidental death of hunter

News
Posted: / Updated:
Deer hunting season brings $1 billion to Wisconsin _3879025326084474785

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan hunter convicted of killing another hunter on the first day of the 2018 deer season was sentenced Monday to at least five years in prison.

David Barber of Gaylord was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and a gun offense, about a month after a jury convicted him in Antrim County. Investigators say Barber believed he had shot a deer but instead struck Justin Beutel, who was found slumped over a deer.

Barber will be eligible for parole after five years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2019"

U.P.'s Special Olympics 2020 Highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P.'s Special Olympics 2020 Highlights"

Negaunee Public Library a donation drop-off location for Australian Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee Public Library a donation drop-off location for Australian Wildfires"

A new program at NMU connects students to the outdoors

Thumbnail for the video titled "A new program at NMU connects students to the outdoors"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One"