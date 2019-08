MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — On Monday, August 5, 2019 deputies were dispatched to US-41 near the intersection of County Road 492 in Marquette Township for a large hydraulic fuel leak. The driver was identified as an Oberstar employee.

US-41 had restricted travel for several hours while crews cleaned and contained the spill.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Marquette Township Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.