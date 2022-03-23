RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed part Interstate 75 Southbound in Chippewa County due to a crash.

The report came in just after noon on Wednesday. All lanes of SB I-75 after M-48 Exit 373 are closed.

There’s no word yet on how many vehicles were involved with the crash or any word on injuries. We will update this story as information is available.

