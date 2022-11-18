*WARNING – SOME OF THE INFORMATION BELOW MAY BE CONSIDERED GRAPHIC IN NATURE*

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson was charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Anderson is accused of killing 65-year-old Patrick Ernst back in August.

On August 2 officers were sent to an address on Packerland Drive for a welfare check. It was for Ernst, who did not show up to work. Ernst’s car was missing from the residence, and this sort of behavior was ‘unlike him’ based on those who knew him.

Authorities eventually were able to enter the residence and found Ernst dead and covered in a pile of clothing. There was a note found in the room that said ‘I am so sorry he didn’t deserve this’.

There were multiple stab marks found on Ernst’s body. There was a car parked outside the residence that was registered to Anderson.

On August 3, Anderson was taken into custody in Alabama for a different homicide case. Authorities reviewed the interview that happened in Alabama. Anderson reportedly admitted to burning a church down and murdering a man in Alabama, attacking a woman in Michigan and murdering Ernst in Green Bay.

Anderson told authorities that he was driving down a road while in Michigan and saw a woman jogging. He said that for some reason he wanted to kill her. The complaint says he mentioned that he just gets those thoughts with people. He told authorities that he got out of the car with the intention of tying her hands behind her back. However, he thought of his mom and decided to ‘hit her a couple of times’ and left.

After this attack, he drove to Green Bay. He ended up buying a phone from Walmart and downloaded a dating app. The complaint says he used the app because it was a way to meet with men and possibly get a new car.

The app was how he communicated with Ernst, and how Anderson ended up meeting him. Authorities said that Anderson brought up that he decided to use a knife to kill Ernst, and that ever since he was 14 or 15, “…I always just wanted to kill somebody.”

The complaint also mentions that Anderson thought about going door to door after killing Ernst, but snapped out of it.

Anderson told authorities that he used the app to just get somebody alone to kill them, and had nothing to do with sexual desires.

Anderson ended up driving to Alabama and re-downloaded the app. He talked with another man who he reportedly told authorities that he killed. When trying to determine a motive, Anderson said he ‘just snapped’.

Authorities did find a ‘disturbing’ five-second video of Anderson’s phone. The video reportedly was Anderson recording a selfie video standing in Ernst’s bedroom. He reportedly made the statement, “I’m ok..” and then showed Ernst’s body with the statement, “He’s not.”

Anderson is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide and faces up to life in prison. This charge is only for the incident in Wisconsin.

No additional information was provided.