DELTA COUTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A winning scratch-off ticket worth $2 million was claimed by a woman from Delta County, according to a release from the Michigan Lottery.

The 30-year-old woman who wishes to remain anonymous bought the ticket from a clerk at North Bluff Grocery in Gladstone. We’re told she doesn’t often buy tickets, but had won a coupon from the lottery’s free “Daily Spin to Win” game.

“I won a $20 coupon playing Daily Spin to Win, so I took it to the store and asked the clerk which ticket I should buy,” the winner said. “I scratched the ticket when I got home and had a hard time believing it was real when I saw I won $2 million… When the retailer confirmed it was a winning ticket, I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car!”

The winner opted to take the lump sum worth $1.3 million, which she says she will use to pay bills and invest.

